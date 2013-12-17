LONDON Dec 17 Edin Dzeko scored twice as free-scoring Manchester City booked their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win at second-tier Leicester City on Tuesday.

Dzeko made his case for a more regular starting spot in City's star-studded line-up with goals either side of halftime after Aleksandar Kolarov had given the visitors an early lead.

Lloyd Dyer grabbed a consolation for Leicester.

Sunderland's all-Premier League quarter-final against Chelsea headed into extra-time with the scores level 1-1.

Stoke City host Manchester United and managerless Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United in the last two quarter-finals on Wednesday.

