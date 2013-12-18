LONDON Dec 18 West Ham United piled more misery on managerless Tottenham Hotspur by coming from behind to book their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Tottenham, who sacked boss Andre Villas-Boas on Monday following their crushing 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool, looked on course for victory when forgotten man Emmanuel Adebayor volleyed them ahead.

But the north Londoners' defensive frailties were exposed again as Matt Jarvis equalised with 10 minutes left and Modibo Maiga headed the winner shortly afterwards.

Stoke City's quarter-final against Manchester United was still being played after it was delayed for 10 minutes by a hail storm during the first half.

Sunderland and Manchester City booked their places in the semi-finals with victories on Tuesday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)