Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON Dec 18 West Ham United piled more misery on managerless Tottenham Hotspur by coming from behind to book their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.
Tottenham, who sacked boss Andre Villas-Boas on Monday following their crushing 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool, looked on course for victory when forgotten man Emmanuel Adebayor volleyed them ahead.
But the north Londoners' defensive frailties were exposed again as Matt Jarvis equalised with 10 minutes left and Modibo Maiga headed the winner shortly afterwards.
Stoke City's quarter-final against Manchester United was still being played after it was delayed for 10 minutes by a hail storm during the first half.
Sunderland and Manchester City booked their places in the semi-finals with victories on Tuesday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.