LONDON Jan 5 West Ham United's woes intensified as the Premier League club were knocked out of the FA Cup by second tier Nottingham Forest with Jamie Paterson netting a hat-trick in a humiliating 5-0 third-round rout on Sunday.

The Londoners, who are 19th in the top flight, were undone by an in-form Forest side who scored early in the first half with a cheeky Djamel Abdoun penalty before Paterson netted three times in the second half and Andy Reid added a fifth.

The result heaps pressure on West Ham boss Sam Allardyce, who made nine changes to his starting line-up with one eye on the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Manchester City on Wednesday.

There were rows of empty seats at Forest's City Ground, but the fans who had made the trip were treated to a comprehensive victory with the wheels set in motion after 12 minutes when Paterson was tripped in the area by George Moncur.

Abdoun finished with an audacious chipped penalty to put the hosts ahead and Paterson doubled the lead after 65 minutes with a low finish across the keeper for the twice European champions.

Paterson, who had not scored since joining Forest from Walsall in the close season, grabbed his second with another first-time, low finish after 71 and added his third with a well-taken effort on 79.

Reid heaped embarrassment on the visitors with a rifled finish into the top corner in injury time. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)