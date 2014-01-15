LONDON Jan 15 Alvaro Negredo and Edin Dzeko scored twice each as Premier League high-fliers Manchester City comprehensively quashed second tier Blackburn Rovers' hopes of causing an FA Cup shock with an emphatic 5-0 third-round replay win on Wednesday.

After being held to a surprising draw 11 days ago, City proved far too strong for Blackburn with Negredo bagging his 20th and 21st goals of the season in two minutes either side of halftime before strike partner Edin Dzeko got in on the act.

His two goals came either side of one from Sergio Aguero, who netted a minute after coming on for his first appearance following a month-long injury absence.

Last season's beaten finalists City will face Watford at home in the fourth round.

