By Michael Hann

LONDON, April 13 Hull City twice came from behind to beat obstinate third tier side Sheffield United 5-3 in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday to reach the final for the first time.

In a frantic opening half, Jose Baxter gave Sheffield United a shock lead on 19 minutes. Yannick Sagbo equalised for Hull on 42 minutes, but Stefan Scougall restored the League One side's advantage just before halftime.

Hull fought back at the start of the second period with substitute Matty Fryatt and Tom Huddlestone scoring in quick succession, before Stephen Quinn's header effectively wrapped up victory for the Premier League side.

Jamie Murphy snatched a late consolation for United in injury time, before Hull added a fifth through David Meyler.

Hull will now play Arsenal in the final at Wembley on May 17 after Arsene Wenger's side sneaked past Wigan Athletic on penalties in the other semi-final on Saturday.

