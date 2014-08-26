Aug 26 Manchester United's early season problems were compounded by a humiliating 4-0 defeat to third-tier Milton Keynes Dons in the League Cup second round at Stadium MK on Tuesday.

Will Grigg and substitute Benik Afobe scored two goals apiece as United's defensive frailties were ruthlessly exposed by their enthusiastic lower division opponents.

Grigg capitalised on United mistakes to score either side of halftime before Afobe compounded the visiting side's misery with two late goals, the first seconds after coming off the bench.

New United manager Lous van Gaal is still without a competitive win since taking over in the close season and will be desperate for British record signing Angel Di Maria to play after he signed for the club from Real Madrid on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)