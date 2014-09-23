LONDON, Sept 23 Nathaniel Clyne scored with a stunning 30-metre strike as Southampton won 2-1 at Arsenal to reach the fourth round of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

Clyne's wonder goal five minutes before halftime completed a superb comeback for the south coast club, who fell behind to an Alexis Sanchez free kick before levelling with a Dusan Tadic penalty.

Southampton, second in the Premier League, have enjoyed a superb start to the campaign after selling several of their most valuable players in the close season and rebuilding under new manager Ronald Koeman.

Swansea City, another team who have begun the league season in confident fashion, beat Everton 3-0 with goals from Nathan Dyer, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Marvin Emnes.

In another all Premier League tie, Stoke City came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Sunderland thanks to a double from Spaniard Marc Muniesa.

Liverpool, who have enjoyed a difficult start to the new season and had lost their last two league games, were taken to extra time at home by second tier Middlesbrough. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)