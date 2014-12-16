LONDON Dec 16 Southampton suffered an embarrassing 1-0 League Cup quarter-final defeat at third tier Sheffield United on Tuesday while Chelsea powered into the last four with a 3-1 win at Derby County.

Southampton's bright early form now seems a distant memory as a second-half goal from Mark McNulty inflicted a fifth straight defeat on the Premier League club who were reduced to 10 men late on when Florin Gardos was sent off.

League leaders Chelsea went 2-0 up with a goal from Eden Hazard and a stunning free kick by Filipe Luis before second tier Derby pulled one back through Craig Bryson.

A late charge was curtailed, however, when the home side's Jake Buxton was sent off and Andre Schuerrle ensured there were no late jitters when he slammed home a Chelsea rebound from close range in the 82nd minute. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)