UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
LONDON Dec 16 Southampton suffered an embarrassing 1-0 League Cup quarter-final defeat at third tier Sheffield United on Tuesday while Chelsea powered into the last four with a 3-1 win at Derby County.
Southampton's bright early form now seems a distant memory as a second-half goal from Mark McNulty inflicted a fifth straight defeat on the Premier League club who were reduced to 10 men late on when Florin Gardos was sent off.
League leaders Chelsea went 2-0 up with a goal from Eden Hazard and a stunning free kick by Filipe Luis before second tier Derby pulled one back through Craig Bryson.
A late charge was curtailed, however, when the home side's Jake Buxton was sent off and Andre Schuerrle ensured there were no late jitters when he slammed home a Chelsea rebound from close range in the 82nd minute. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.