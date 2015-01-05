LONDON Jan 5 Captain Steven Gerrard scored twice to save Liverpool from FA Cup embarrassment and steer them into the fourth round after a tricky 2-1 win at fourth tier AFC Wimbledon on Monday.

In the night's other Cup match, Premier League strugglers Burnley fought back from a goal down at Turf Moor to draw 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur and force a replay to decide who then takes on Leicester City.

Liverpool will, as expected, play second tier Bolton Wanderers in the next round but only after a night of living dangerously with determined League Two opponents.

Gerrard, in his first match since announcing his departure for the United States at the end of the season, headed the opener in the 12th minute as Liverpool looked set for a comfortable win.

But the match at Kingsmeadow, reviving memories of 1988 when the old Wimbledon 'Crazy Gang' beat Liverpool in a hard-tackling final, refused to follow the script.

Lifelong Liverpool fan Adebayo Akinfenwa, a stocky striker nicknamed 'The Beast', had the home fans dreaming when he poked in a 36th minute equaliser after some woeful defending by the Merseysiders.

With a major upset looking possible, and Wimbledon missing several clear chances, Gerrard then came to the rescue with a curling free kick into the top corner in the 62nd minute. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)