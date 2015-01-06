LONDON Jan 6 Everton's Romelu Lukaku spared his side a fifth straight defeat by grabbing an added-time equaliser to salvage a 1-1 home draw with West Ham United in the FA Cup third round on Tuesday.

It had looked like being another dismal occasion for Everton when West Ham centre back James Collins was left unmarked to head the visitors into the lead from Morgan Amalfitano's corner 11 minutes into the second half.

But Lukaku volleyed home after Bryan Oviedo crossed into the area to force a replay and relieve the tension and frustration that had been building inside Goodison Park as well as lifting some of the pressure off Everton manager Roberto Martinez.

It was a first goal in seven matches for Belgium striker Lukaku, who was signed for 28 million pounds ($42.42 million) from Chelsea in the close season and has struggled to justify the price tag in a mixed start to the campaign.

The result extends West Ham's winless streak to four games ahead of next week's replay at Upton Park with the winners facing a clash against Doncaster Rovers or Bristol City.

The evening's other tie also finished level as third tier Scunthorpe United and Chesterfield drew 2-2 with Derby County awaiting the winners in the fourth round.

