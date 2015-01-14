LONDON Jan 14 Tottenham Hotspur stormed back from 2-0 down to beat Burnley 4-2 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday despite mirroring the other Premier League sides by resting their main striker.

Red-hot Harry Kane watched from the bench as Danny Rose sealed the home win for Spurs after Burnley, who gave Danny Ings a breather, had scored twice in the first eight minutes.

The overbearing significance of the Premier League in modern football was underlined by Southampton also resting top scorer Graziano Pelle for much of their replay at second tier Ipswich Town.

Fellow forward Shane Long, however, took his chance with a remarkably instinctive finish after 19 minutes in a dour 1-0 win.

The "magic of the Cup" was still in evidence in Wednesday's other replay though as third tier Bradford City thumped second tier Millwall 4-0 at home to set up a fourth-round trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea a week on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Toby Davis)