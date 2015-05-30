LONDON May 30 Holders Arsenal won the FA Cup for a record 12th time on Saturday, outclassing Aston Villa 4-0 at Wembley with stunning goals from Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez setting up victory.

Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud were also on target as the Londoners sealed their biggest winning margin in a final of the world's oldest knockout competition.

Arsene Wenger also became the most successful FA Cup manager of modern times, guiding his side to a sixth triumph in their 19th final, another record.

Arsenal, who came from two goals down to beat Hull City 3-2 a year ago, were never in trouble against Villa and should have been ahead even before Walcott put them in front with a sizzling left-foot volley after 40 minutes.

Sanchez effectively ended the match as a contest five minutes into the second half with a glorious dipping shot.

