LONDON Oct 28 Juergen Klopp tasted victory for the first time as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the League Cup quarter-finals while Manchester City were at their best as they thrashed Crystal Palace 5-1.

Goals have been a priceless commodity for Liverpool this season and it was another nervy night as they scored in the first half through Nathaniel Clyne but could not add to their tally and were forced to hang on for the win.

Goals are rarely in short supply at the Etihad Stadium and City were ruthless as they brushed aside Palace with efforts from Wilfried Bony, Kevin de Bruyne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Yaya Toure (penalty) and Manu Garcia.

There was more woe for managerless Aston Villa who lost 2-1 at Southampton. Maya Yoshida and Graziano Pelle put the hosts two goals up before Scott Sinclair netted a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Manchester United's home tie with Middlesbrough went to extra time after the match finished goalless in 90 minutes. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)