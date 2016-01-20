LONDON Jan 20 Son Heung-min's thunderous finish and deft assist helped Tottenham Hotspur secure a 2-0 victory at Leicester City in their FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday.

Son, who rifled home the opening goal after 39 minutes, set up Nacer Chadli for the second with a beautiful pass in the second half as the eight-times Cup winners eased through against surprise Premier League high-flyers Leicester.

After the first meeting between the sides had ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw and with both teams harbouring hopes of challenging for the Premier League title, their managers showed where the FA Cup ranks in their priorities.

Both sides made a raft of changes to the sides they fielded at the weekend and left out their principal attacking weapons, with Jamie Vardy warming the Leicester bench for most of the match and Harry Kane starting on the sidelines for Spurs.

The game began at a pedestrian pace and only sprang to life after 39 minutes when Son finished emphatically, thumping the ball into the top corner past Kasper Schmeichel as the Leicester defence retreated.

Demarai Gray tested Spurs keeper Michel Vorm at the start of the second half with a curling effort, but Leicester struggled to find any momentum and fell further behind after 66 minutes.

The ball found its way through to Son, who slid a perfectly-weighted through ball for Chadli to calmly finish past Schmeichel.

Liverpool are facing fourth-tier Exeter City in another third-round replay later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)