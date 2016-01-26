Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
LONDON Jan 26 Liverpool reached the League Cup final on penalties after a gripping last-four second leg tie at Anfield ended 1-0 to the visitors after extra time and 1-1 on aggregate.
Stoke, who bossed vast swathes of the encounter at Anfield, took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Marko Arnautovic swept the ball home from an offside position but the assistant's flag stayed down and the goal was allowed to stand.
After neither side could add to the scoring for the remainder of the encounter, the clash went to penalties and Joe Allen scored the decisive sudden death kick to give Liverpool a 6-5 win in the shootout.
Liverpool will face either Everton or Manchester City in the final on Feb. 28, with Roberto Martinez's side holding a 2-1 lead heading into Wednesday's second leg. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.