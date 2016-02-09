LONDON Feb 9 Angelo Ogbonna headed the winner in stoppage time of extra time as West Ham United secured a 2-1 win over Liverpool to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Ogbonna rose to meet a free kick from Dimitri Payet and planted his header back across keeper Simon Mignolet and into the far corner of the net to seal their first ever FA Cup win over Liverpool in their fourth-round replay.

The hosts took the lead when Michail Antonio guided a superb volley into the top corner moments before halftime after Liverpool had controlled the early stages without being able to find a breakthrough.

The lead was swiftly wiped out, however, as Philippe Coutinho sidefooted a clever free kick below the jumping West Ham wall three minutes into the second half.

Triple winners West Ham will face second tier Blackburn Rovers in the next round.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)