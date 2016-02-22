SHREWSBURY, England Feb 22 Manchester United provided some blessed relief to under-fire manager Louis van Gaal by powering into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 romp at League One (third-tier) Shrewsbury Town on Monday.

Van Gaal, the subject of fierce criticism following Thursday's shock 2-1 Europa League first-leg defeat at little-known Danes Midtjylland, was given few worries four days later as United strolled to their first victory in four matches.

The visitors went 2-0 up through Chris Smalling and Juan Mata after a one-sided first half and a 61st-minute goal by Jesse Lingard made the fifth round tie safe.

United, who need to lift the trophy one more time to equal Arsenal's record haul of 12 FA Cup triumphs, next host in-form West Ham United in the second week of March. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)