LONDON Oct 29 Liverpool will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge twice in just over a week after the two Premier League teams were drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup on Saturday.

They are scheduled to meet at the Bridge in a Premier League match on Nov.20 with the League Cup tie, a repeat of the 2005 final which Chelsea won 3-2, taking place in the week commencing Nov.28.

Liverpool, who have won the competition a record seven times, won 2-1 at Stoke City in the fourth round on Wednesday while Chelsea won by the same score at Everton on the same night.

Arsenal, last season's beaten finalists, will entertain current league leaders Manchester City in another high profile match at the Emirates and Manchester United were handed the relatively easy task of a home tie against Crystal Palace, who are fourth in the Championship (second division).

They last met in the league in the 2004-05 season when United also beat Palace 2-0 in the League Cup, their fifth win over the south London side in the competition in their five meetings.

The other tie will be between Championship side Cardiff City, enjoying their best run in the League Cup for 46 years, and Blackburn Rovers, who knocked out Newcastle United 4-3 after extra time this week, but are currently bottom of the Premier League. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)