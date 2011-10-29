Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
LONDON Oct 29 Liverpool will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge twice in just over a week after the two Premier League teams were drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup on Saturday.
They are scheduled to meet at the Bridge in a Premier League match on Nov.20 with the League Cup tie, a repeat of the 2005 final which Chelsea won 3-2, taking place in the week commencing Nov.28.
Liverpool, who have won the competition a record seven times, won 2-1 at Stoke City in the fourth round on Wednesday while Chelsea won by the same score at Everton on the same night.
Arsenal, last season's beaten finalists, will entertain current league leaders Manchester City in another high profile match at the Emirates and Manchester United were handed the relatively easy task of a home tie against Crystal Palace, who are fourth in the Championship (second division).
They last met in the league in the 2004-05 season when United also beat Palace 2-0 in the League Cup, their fifth win over the south London side in the competition in their five meetings.
The other tie will be between Championship side Cardiff City, enjoying their best run in the League Cup for 46 years, and Blackburn Rovers, who knocked out Newcastle United 4-3 after extra time this week, but are currently bottom of the Premier League. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)