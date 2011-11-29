(Adds details, quotes)
* Aguero strikes late for Manchester City
* Liverpool beat Chelsea again
* Cardiff pile misery on Blackburn
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Nov 29 Manchester City edged past
Arsenal and Liverpool beat Chelsea to reach the League Cup
semi-finals on Tuesday while Cardiff City also made the last
four on an emotional night in south Wales.
Premier League leaders City won at Arsenal for the first in
36 years with a late goal by Sergio Aguero earning a 1-0 victory
against a much-changed home side in front of a 60,000 crowd.
Maxi Rodriguez and Martin Kelly scored in the second half as
Liverpool beat struggling Chelsea 2-0 -- their second win at
Stamford Bridge in 10 days -- to heap more pressure on the west
London side's Portuguese manager Andre Villas-Boas.
Blackburn Rovers' dismal season took another turn for the
worse when the Premier League's bottom club lost 2-0 at
Championship (second division) side Cardiff City, who have
reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1966.
Manchester United host another Championship side, Crystal
Palace, at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
It was a poignant night in the Welsh capital with a ceremony
in memory of Wales manager Gary Speed held before kickoff after
his death on Sunday.
There was also a minute's silence at The Emirates for Speed
with spontaneous applause breaking out for the former Leeds
United, Everton, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers
midfielder who was found hanged at his home in Cheshire.
City manager Roberto Mancini shuffled his squad but still
fielded a side packed with internationals including former
Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri who was roundly booed by the home
fans whenever he touched the ball.
Arsenal were the more lively side but struggled to create
many clear chances with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Park
chu-Young having their best attempts in the first half.
City had not managed an effort on target until the 83rd
minute when Edin Dzeko set Adam Johnson away after an Arsenal
corner was cleared and the ball was eventually threaded through
to Aguero to fire in his 12th goal of the season.
DIFFICULT WIN
"It was a difficult win and Arsenal played very well,"
Mancini said on Sky Sports. "It was a great goal and counter
attack is the perfect goal. It's important we won and we want to
try and go to the final."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger felt his side had deserved
more. "We feel harshly done by but it's part of the learning
process," he said. "We were closer to winning the game than
losing it. We were caught on the counter attack for the goal and
we were naive. Overall the young players have done well."
City last won the League Cup in 1976, whereas Liverpool are
the competition's most successful club with seven triumphs,
albeit none since 2003.
Liverpool were worthy winners at Chelsea, dominating the
first half in which Andy Carroll had an early penalty saved by
Chelsea's reserve keeper Ross Turnbull.
The visitors did take the lead early in the second half when
Jordan Henderson played Craig Bellamy into space down the right
and he slid a cross into the area for Rodriguez to slot home.
Liverpool, who enjoyed a 2-1 Premier League victory at
Chelsea earlier this month, doubled their lead shortly after
when Bellamy's free kick was headed in by Kelly.
The result put the spotlight back on Chelsea's Villas-Boas
whose side have endured a worrying slump in form after an
encouraging start to the season.
"It's a competition that we wanted to go all the way through
but we are out in the quarter-finals at home so we should be
critical with ourselves and shouldn't accept it," Villas-Boas
told Sky Sports. "But we have to move on and reunite."
While captain Steven Gerrard is still injured for Liverpool,
his cousin Anthony had a good night, scoring Cardiff's second
goal against Blackburn after Kenny Miller had given the Welsh
club the lead in the 19th minute.
