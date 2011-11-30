Nov 30 Second-tier side Crystal Palace
stunned Premier League champions Manchester United to win 2-1 in
extra time in their League Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on
Wednesday.
Glenn Murray appeared marginally offside before heading in
from a dangerous free kick after 98 minutes to give the London
team a narrow lead, which proved enough as they clung on to
reach the semi-finals.
A Darren Ambrose thunderbolt from 35 metres midway through
the second half had put Palace 1-0 up, though the advantage
lasted just three minutes when Italian Federico Macheda levelled
from the penalty spot after he was hauled to the ground by
captain Patrick McCarthy.
The draw for the semi-finals, to be played in January, will
take place later on Wednesday with Premier League leaders
Manchester City, Liverpool and Cardiff City the other teams left
in the competition.