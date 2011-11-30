Nov 30 Second-tier side Crystal Palace stunned Premier League champions Manchester United to win 2-1 in extra time in their League Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Glenn Murray appeared marginally offside before heading in from a dangerous free kick after 98 minutes to give the London team a narrow lead, which proved enough as they clung on to reach the semi-finals.

A Darren Ambrose thunderbolt from 35 metres midway through the second half had put Palace 1-0 up, though the advantage lasted just three minutes when Italian Federico Macheda levelled from the penalty spot after he was hauled to the ground by captain Patrick McCarthy.

The draw for the semi-finals, to be played in January, will take place later on Wednesday with Premier League leaders Manchester City, Liverpool and Cardiff City the other teams left in the competition.