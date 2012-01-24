(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Jan 24 Second tier Cardiff City
beat 10-man Championship rivals Crystal Palace 3-1 on penalties
on Tuesday to secure a dream League Cup final date at Wembley
with Manchester City or Liverpool.
Palace had won their home leg 1-0 thanks to an Anthony
Gardner goal and it was the defender who levelled the score on
aggregate with a headed own-goal after just seven minutes at the
City stadium.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men when captain Patrick
McCarthy was sent off for a second yellow with 13 minutes
remaining.
Extra time failed to break the deadlock and the game went to
penalties, despite Cardiff's Aron Gunnarsson hitting the bar in
the final minute.
Palace missed their first two spot kicks with Cardiff
goalkeeper Tim Heaton saving from Jermaine Easter and Sean
Scannell to become his team's hero as they booked a trip to
Wembley, where they lost the 2008 FA Cup final to Portsmouth.
"It's a great night for Cardiff City," Heaton told the BBC.
"I was a spectator for much of the game and when I got involved
it was great to play a part in getting us to Wembley."
After levelling the score on aggregate, Cardiff twice went
close to going ahead with Kenny Miller going agonisingly wide
with one shot and hitting the post with another.
With their one-man advantage following McCarthy's dismissal
after a challenge on Miller, Cardiff pushed for a winner but
Palace held firm throughout the rest of normal time and extra
time to force the game into penalties.
"We've been at this stage before in this competition and the
guys who took the penalties had nerves of steel," Cardiff
manager Malky Mackay said.
"Tom Heaton has been our Cup keeper and with some of the
blame given to him after the goal in the first leg, maybe there
was a bit of justice tonight."
Palace boss Dougie Freedman, whose team had been aiming to
reach a first major final for more than 20 years, was proud of
his side's efforts despite falling short.
"We've won a lot of hearts on the back of that performance,"
he said. "Cardiff are an outstanding team but we came at them.
Football's not always about passing and movement, it's about
hunger and desire.
"We showed some fantastic pace on the break. We fight for
each other and on another night we'd have maybe taken one of our
opportunities, but we deserved to take it to penalties."
Cardiff will learn who they will take on in next month's
final on Wednesday when Premier League leaders City travel to
seven-times winners Liverpool, who beat them 1-0 in the first
leg.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin and Sonia Oxley; editing by John
Mehaffey)