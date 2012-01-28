LONDON Jan 28 Substitute Dirk Kuyt struck
two minutes from time to give hosts Liverpool a 2-1 FA Cup
fourth-round win over Manchester United on Saturday with
visiting captain Patrice Evra being booed throughout and making
a mistake for the goal.
United left back Evra was given a hostile Anfield reception
after the Frenchman's involvement in a spat with Liverpool's
Luis Suarez in October, which led to the Uruguayan's current
eight-match ban for racial abuse.
Liverpool, still missing the verve offered by forward
Suarez, took the lead on 21 minutes when Daniel Agger headed in
a corner which struggling United goalkeeper David De Gea failed
to collect after being deliberately crowded out by the hosts.
United, without the injured Wayne Rooney, hit back through a
crisp strike inside the near post from Park Ji-sung on 39
minutes and the visitors had other good chances.
However, Liverpool had the last laugh. Andy Carroll flicked
on the ball to leave Evra out of position and Dutchman Kuyt
slammed in when De Gea could again have done better.
Liverpool were joined in the fifth round by Chelsea who won
1-0 at Queens Park Rangers earlier in another game where racist
abuse allegations clouded the affair.
