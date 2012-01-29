(adds quotes)
* Arsenal recover to beat Aston Villa
* Van Persie converts two penalties
* Sunderland held by rivals Middlesbrough
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Jan 29 Arsenal scored three goals
in a seven-minute burst after halftime against visitors Aston
Villa, including two penalties from Robin van Persie, as they
staged a dramatic comeback to win 3-2 and reach the FA Cup fifth
round on Sunday.
Arsenal trailed 2-0 at the break but Van Persie's spot kicks
either side of a Theo Walcott equaliser spun the match on its
head at The Emirates and sent Arsene Wenger's side through to a
tie at either Sunderland or Middlesbrough.
Sunderland were earlier held 1-1 at home by Boro with
halftime substitute Fraizer Campbell equalising for the Premier
League side after Barry Robson had put the Championship (second
division) outfit ahead early on at the Stadium of Light.
Arsenal were booed off at halftime as Villa struck twice
with goals by Richard Dunne and Darren Bent.
They were given a lifeline shortly after the break when
Dunne brought down midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Van Persie beat
Villa keeper Shay Given from the penalty spot.
Three minutes later Walcott made it 2-2 when the ball
cannoned back into the net off the England winger from an
attempted clearance by Alan Hutton after the Arsenal player's
initial effort had been saved by Given.
COMEBACK COMPLETE
The comeback was complete in the 61st minute when Bent's
mistimed sliding tackle on Laurent Koscielny gave Van Persie the
chance to score from the spot again and move level on 120 goals
with fellow Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp on the Arsenal scoring
charts.
"If you're 2-0 behind it's always going to be hard to come
back," Van Persie told ESPN. "It was a crazy (first) 16 minutes
in the second half, which changed the entire game.
"Credit to us all, because we worked hard and we're still in
it, which is vital.
"To score 120 goals for Arsenal is a big honour. Dennis
Bergkamp is a big legend and I have massive respect for him, so
to score as many goals as him at Arsenal is a great honour."
In the early kickoff, Middlesbrough had threatened to shock
their north-east rivals when Robson volleyed them ahead.
However, Sunderland replied after the break when former
Manchester United front man Campbell, playing his first game for
18 months after a serious knee injury, capitalised on a Robson
error to earn his side a replay.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)