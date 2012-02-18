LONDON Feb 18 Daniel Sturridge headed in
the equaliser as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Birmingham City on
Saturday to force a replay of their FA Cup fifth-round encounter
after a performance that did nothing to alleviate the pressure
on manager Andre Villas-Boas.
The well-organised Championship (second division) visitors
had taken a 20th-minute lead through Danny Murphy before their
top-flight opponents pulled one back with Sturridge's goal
midway through the second half.
Chelsea had squandered an earlier chance to level straight
after Murphy's opener when Juan Mata's penalty was well saved by
diving Birmingham keeper Colin Doyle.
Later in the day, Arsenal travel to Sunderland in an
all-top-flight encounter, while fellow Premier League clubs
Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City face Championship
sides Blackpool, Millwall and Leicester City respectively.
Favourites Tottenham Hotspur travel to League One (third
tier) Stevenage on Sunday.
