By Martyn Herman
LONDON Feb 26 Liverpool won the English
League Cup for the eighth time on Sunday but were given a huge
fright by Championship Cardiff City who snatched a goal deep
into extra time to salvage a 2-2 draw before going down 3-2 in a
penalty shootout.
There were hugely contrasting emotions for Liverpool skipper
Steven Gerrard, who lifted the trophy in his first club
appearance at Wembley, and his cousin, Cardiff substitute
Anthony, whose missed spotkick handed Liverpool victory.
Liverpool's famous "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem rang out
and fireworks blasted into the sky as their players celebrated
the club's first silverware since the 2006 FA Cup, but Gerrard,
who missed a penalty in the shootout, still found time to
console his crestfallen cousin.
"It's always cruel when it goes to penalties," he told the
BBC. "We got through by the skin of our teeth."
"It was always going to be one sad and one celebrating. I
feel for Anthony and for Cardiff," he added.
After Ben Turner's goal near the end of extra time took the
52nd League Cup final to penalties, Dirk Kuyt, Stewart Downing
and Glen Johnson converted from the spot to complete Liverpool
manager Kenny Dalglish's collection of major English domestic
trophies, 14 months after he returned as manager.
"It's a first trophy for six years so it's a very good day
for the football club," Dalglish told reporters.
"It was a difficult game and Cardiff represented their club
very well. Even when Dirk (Kuyt) scored in extra time they were
very tired but they dug in to get an equaliser."
Liverpool's massed armies of red clad fans arrived for their
first visit to the new Wembley in party mood but it looked like
going flat as Cardiff, bidding to become the first Welsh club to
win the League Cup, threatened a huge shock.
The Premier League side had been served a warning of
Cardiff's threat when Kenny Miller wasted an early chance but
they did not learn and when Miller's slide rule pass dissected
Liverpool's defence on 19 minutes Joe Mason drilled a low shot
past Pepe Reina into the corner.
Charlie Adam, who scored for Blackpool in a Championship
playoff final against Cardiff at Wembley in 2010, went close for
Liverpool when his low blast from 25 metres whistled past the
post but chances were few and far between for the front duo of
Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll.
The sides traded chances at the start of the second half
with Miller firing wide for Cardiff and Suarez's shot from an
acute angle turned out by Tom Heaton.
WARMLY APPLAUDED
Just before the hour mark Craig Bellamy replaced the
ineffective Jordan Henderson and the Cardiff native who played
for his home town club on loan last season from Manchester City
before joining Liverpool for a second time was warmly applauded
on by both sets of fans.
Within a minute Liverpool were level. Downing's corner was
met powerfully by Andy Carroll whose header was diverted on to
the post by the head of Suarez and when the ball came back to
Martin Skrtel he fired past Heaton.
The relief at the Liverpool end was palpable and Dalglish's
side enjoy some clear superiority as extra time loomed.
Downing's powerful shot drew a sprawling save from Heaton while
Suarez buzzed around menacingly.
Adam forced another fine save from Heaton but there were two
late scares for Liverpool, first when Turner headed just wide
and then when Miller found himself with a clear sight of goal
after being played in by an astute Don Cowie pass but the Scot
lashed a dipping right foot shot inches over the bar.
"I thought that was our chance to win it with two minutes
left," said Cardiff manager Malky Mackay. "We may have lost, but
we lost with dignity."
After the flurry of chances at the end of the 90 minutes,
extra time took a while to ignite. Carroll looped a header wide
before being replaced by Kuyt and Bellamy jinked across the area
before hammering a shot over the bar.
Many Cardiff players lay stretched out on the turf during at
halftime of extra time as physios and coaching staff massaged
some life back into their aching limbs.
They looked down and out when Dutchman Kuyt rattled a shot
past Heaton at the start of the second period of extra time
after his initial effort was blocked by a Cardiff defender.
Kuyt made a goal-saving clearance at the other end before
Cardiff's massed ranks of fans were sent into delirium when
Turner prodded in from a corner.
The Welsh club's joy turned to despair, however, as their
nerve failed them in the shootout.
