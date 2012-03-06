March 6 Goals by Juan Mata and Raul
Meireles gave Chelsea's new interim coach Roberto Di Matteo a
winning start as the Londoners cruised past second tier
Birmingham City 2-0 in an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Tuesday.
After a scrappy first half at St Andrews the visitors went
in front in the 54th minute when Mata bundled the ball home from
close range following a right-wing cross by Brazilian Ramires.
Meireles made the game safe six minutes later with a
venomous right-foot shot from 20 metres after good work down the
right by Branislav Ivanovic.
Mata missed a penalty in the 69th minute after Fernando
Torres was brought down in the box but it made little difference
as Chelsea secured a quarter-final date at home to second-tier
Leicester City later this month.
Italian Di Matteo took charge on Sunday following the
sacking of Portuguese Andre Villas-Boas.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)