LONDON, March 7 Striker Jermain Defoe
scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to beat
third tier Stevenage 3-1 and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals on
Wednesday.
Defoe fired in an equaliser in the 26th minute after feisty
Stevenage took a shock lead at White Hart Lane through a fourth-
minute Joel Byrom penalty.
Emmanuel Adebayor made it 2-1 in the 55th from the penalty
spot before Defoe made the fifth-round replay safe with a 75th-
minute shot from the the edge of the box.
Tottenham, the eight-times Cup winners who lost defender
Michael Dawson early in the match to what looked like a serious
ankle injury, will host fellow Premier League Bolton Wanderers
in the last eight.
