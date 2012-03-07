LONDON, March 7 Striker Jermain Defoe scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to beat third tier Stevenage 3-1 and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Defoe fired in an equaliser in the 26th minute after feisty Stevenage took a shock lead at White Hart Lane through a fourth- minute Joel Byrom penalty.

Emmanuel Adebayor made it 2-1 in the 55th from the penalty spot before Defoe made the fifth-round replay safe with a 75th- minute shot from the the edge of the box.

Tottenham, the eight-times Cup winners who lost defender Michael Dawson early in the match to what looked like a serious ankle injury, will host fellow Premier League Bolton Wanderers in the last eight. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)