By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England, March 15
resume the priority of securing a tangible memento for manager
David Moyes's decade of service when they host Sunderland on
Saturday (1245 GMT) in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Moyes celebrated 10 years at Goodison Park this week and has
been lauded for his longevity in the hire-and-fire culture of
the Premier League as well as for his ability to create a
reliable team on modest resources.
What he has not done is brought a trophy to the club whose
glory days of the 1980s are getting ever more distant.
The closest he came was in 2009 when he led Everton to the
FA Cup final where they were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea and this
season the Scot is determined to go one better.
By effectively sacrificing Merseyside bragging rights by
fielding a weakened team for Tuesday's 3-0 league defeat at
Liverpool, Moyes made it clear what took precedence this season.
"I think you have to juggle your squad and decide where you
prioritise," he told reporters.
With Everton staring at mid-table security in the league,
lying ninth on the same points as Sunderland, booking a trip to
Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final is enticing.
"The boys have been doing really well and hopefully we can
continue the decent cup run we have had," said defender Phil
Jagielka.
"After Tuesday's result it puts a little bit more pressure
on the cup because 3-0 is not good enough."
TIGHT AFFAIR
While Moyes has been praised for his work at Everton, with
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson hailing his "grittiness"
in doing an "amazing job", trophies are not the only thing
lacking.
They have managed only 28 goals in 28 league games but have
also been miserly at the back by letting in just 31 goals,
suggesting Saturday's encounter is likely to be a tight affair.
There are two other all top-flight quarter-finals this
weekend as Tottenham Hotspur host Bolton Wanderers on Saturday
(1730) and Liverpool entertain Stoke City on Sunday (1600).
The only non-Premier League side left in the competition are
Championship (second division) Leicester City who head to
Chelsea on Sunday (1405).
Bolton's trip to north London is a chance for both clubs to
enjoy some light relief from the league.
Spurs's grip on third spot has loosened after three
successive defeats while Owen Coyle's Bolton are deep in
relegation trouble.
Liverpool will hope for a second trip to Wembley this
season, having won last month's League Cup final to collect
their first silverware since the 2006 FA Cup.
They face a Stoke side whose league season is lacking the
excitement of a relegation scrap or a battle for European spots.
Having lost last year's final to Manchester City, Stoke will
feel they have some unfinished business in the competition.
Chelsea, trying to lift the FA Cup for the fourth time in
six years, seem to have an easier task against Leicester
although they nearly came unstuck against another Championship
outfit, Birmingham City, in the previous round.
The 2010 winners needed a replay to progress against
Birmingham with Juan Mata keeping up his record of scoring in
every round of this year's competition.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)