LONDON, March 17 Sunderland set up a home FA Cup quarter-final replay later this month by holding Everton to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in a pulsating tie at Goodison Park.

Scotland defender Phil Bardsley gave visiting Sunderland a 12th-minute lead with a fierce long-range drive that eluded a cluster of players in the goalmouth.

Australian Tim Cahill equalised for five-times FA Cup winners Everton 11 minutes later, showing lightning reactions to nod a header from Nikica Jelavic beyond goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Later in the day, Tottenham Hotspur entertain Bolton Wanderers (1730). On Sunday, 2010 winners Chelsea host second tier Leicester City (1405) and last year's runners-up Stoke City visit Liverpool (1600). (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Tim Hart)