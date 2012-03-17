* Spurs v Bolton FA Cup tie abandoned after player collapses
* Muamba treated by medics on pitch before being taken to
hospital
(Updates with Muamba condition)
By Tony Jimenez
LONDON, March 17 Bolton Wanderers midfielder
Fabrice Muamba collapsed on the pitch during the FA Cup
quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and the
match was abandoned minutes later.
The 23-year-old former Arsenal player was taken to hospital
after falling to the turf at White Hart Lane just before
halftime. He remained in a critical condition hours later, the
hospital said in a joint statement with Bolton.
No other player was involved in the incident and after
Muamba had been treated for several minutes by medical staff,
referee Howard Webb took the players off the field.
The score was 1-1 when the game was abandoned.
The 6-foot-2 (1.88-metre) Muamba, who was born in the
Democratic Republic of Congo but has represented England at
every youth level from under-16 to under-21, was treated by
medics on the pitch.
A Reuters eyewitness said he was given CPR (cardiopulmonary
resuscitation).
A number of players gathered around Muamba, some crying and
holding their heads in their hands.
As he was carried from the field on a stretcher there were a
few bursts of applause from the crowd before they fell silent.
In the earlier quarter-final, Everton and Sunderland drew
1-1 at Goodison Park.
Sunderland, without a win over their opponents in any
competition since 2001, started well and it came as no surprise
when Scotland defender Phil Bardsley gave them a 12th-minute
lead with a rare goal.
A free kick wide on the right was touched to Bardsley who
took a couple of steps before unleashing a powerful long-range
drive that eluded a cluster of players in the penalty area.
It was the full back's fourth goal since joining twice FA
Cup winners Sunderland from Manchester United four years ago.
Everton, who have lifted the trophy five times, equalised
against the run of play in the 24th minute.
Tim Cahill, who has notched more than 100 goals from
midfield in his career, has struggled to find the net in recent
months but his second goal of the season set up a replay at the
Stadium of Light on March 27.
Cahill beat Belgian international Simon Mignolet from eight
metres after showing quick reactions to nod in a header from
Nikica Jelavic.
The Australian had two chances to grab the winner for
Everton before Mignolet flew to his right in the closing stages
to save a flicked header from John Heitinga and quickly picked
himself off the floor to stop Jelavic's close-range followup.
"That was a fantastic double save by Mignolet, really
brilliant," Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill told ITV Sport.
"I thought we started off really well. Their equaliser
knocked us back a bit and after that the result could have gone
either way."
Everton captain Phil Neville was frustrated his side did not
seal a place in next month's semi-finals at the first attempt.
"We wanted to make use of home advantage by winning today
and we put everything into that game," he said.
"We didn't start well but we came into it at the end and
we're disappointed we didn't capitalise on our chances."
On Sunday, 2010 winners Chelsea host second tier Leicester
City (1405) and last year's runners-up Stoke City visit
Liverpool (1600).
(Editing by Ed Osmond)