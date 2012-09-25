Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON, Sept 25 Premier League Everton were dumped out of the League Cup in a 2-1 defeat by second tier Leeds United as manager David Moyes paid the price for making six changes to his in-form side at Elland Road on Tuesday.
Chelsea emphatically booked their place in the fourth round with a 6-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers while Premier League champions Manchester City are playing extra time after drawing 2-2 after 90 minutes against Aston Villa.
Everton, third in the Premier League, fell behind after four minutes when Aidy White jinked his way through the heart of the visitors' defence and curled the ball into the top corner.
Leeds doubled their advantage when a Danny Pugh shot was prodded into the bottom corner by Rodolph Austin in the second half before Sylvain Distin headed in a late consolation.
Garry Monk scored in the 90th minute for Swansea City who beat third tier Crawley 3-2, while Wigan Athletic won 4-1 in an all-Premier League encounter against West Ham United. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur