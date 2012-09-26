(adds late match)

LONDON, Sept 26 A youthful Manchester United team eased into the fourth round of the League Cup with a 2-1 win over Premier League rivals Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Holders Liverpool also rang the changes and came from behind at West Bromwich Albion to win 2-1 thanks to two goals from Nuri Sahin.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Carlisle 3-0 and their north London rivals Arsenal strutted into the next round with a 6-1 win over third tier Coventry City.

United made 11 changes from the team that started against Liverpool on Sunday with Wayne Rooney returning for the first time since injuring his leg a month ago and midfielder Darren Fletcher making his first start for 10 months.

Midfielder Anderson broke the deadlock with a spectacular left-foot strike from 25 metres a minute before halftime and Tom Cleverley doubled the lead with a right-foot strike before Papiss Cisse headed a consolation for Newcastle.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud scored his first goal for the club to put his side ahead before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andrei Arshavin, Theo Walcott (2) and Ignasi Miquel completed the rout. Tottenham won through goals by defender Jan Vertonghen, Andros Townsend and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Liverpool fell behind on three minutes when West Brom's Gabriel Tamas finished from close range after a mistake from the visitors' stand-in keeper Brad Jones.

Sahin, on loan from Real Madrid, levelled with a speculative shot from distance and struck again late in the second half when he converted Oussama Assaidi's cross at the back post.

Reading came from 2-1 down to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 in an all-Premier League match and Norwich City won 1-0 at home to Doncaster. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)