Dec 2 A stoppage-time winner from Jon Otsemobor earned MK Dons a 2-1 victory against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round on Sunday in a tie loaded with historical significance.

MK Dons, as they have been known since 2004 after the original 1988 FA Cup winners Wimbledon were moved 60 miles to Milton Keynes from their south west London home, took the lead on the stroke of halftime from Stephen Gleeson.

AFC Wimbledon, the club formed in 2002 by Wimbledon fans in the lowest rungs of English soccer who have since risen up to enter the professional Football League, equalised on the hour through Jack Midson and came close to earning a late victory.

The fourth tier side, backed by a large travelling contingent despite many who boycotted the match in protest at the way MK Dons effectively took Wimbledon's identity, looked set for victory when Steven Gregory went through in the last minute but his shot crept agonisingly wide.

MK Dons, who play in League One (third tier), then snatched a place in the third round when Otsemobor's clever flick sent the ball past Neil Sullivan - who played in goal for the original Wimbledon between 1988 and 2000.

They were drawn to play at Sheffield Wednesday next month.