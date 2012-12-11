LONDON Dec 11 Andreas Weimann scored twice as Aston Villa booked their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup by coming from behind to beat Norwich City 4-1 on Tuesday.

Weimann, who came on as a first-half substitute for Darren Bent, converted Eric Lichaj's cross to put Villa 2-1 ahead and then latched on to a Christian Benteke pass for his second goal. Benteke scored Villa's fourth in injury time.

The hosts went ahead when Steve Morison seized a knockdown from Matt Lawton in the 19th minute and smashed the ball home on the half-volley. But the lead lasted only two minutes as Brett Holman drew Villa level with a first-time shot from outside the penalty area.

Thomas Vermaelen scored late for Arsenal to force extra-time against fourth tier Bradford City, who came within three minutes of securing a memorable shock after Garry Thompson put them 1-0 up. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)