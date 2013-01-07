Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON Jan 7 Everton enjoyed trouble-free progress to the FA Cup fourth round with a 5-1 victory at fourth tier Cheltenham Town on Monday.
The Premier League club offered their lower league opponents due respect, sending out a strong starting side at homely Whaddon Road and were always in charge once Nikica Jelavic slid in to convert Marouane Fellaini's cross after 12 minutes.
Leighton Baines made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after 21 minutes and Leon Osman removed any doubt about the outcome of the tie with a cooly taken third goal just after halftime.
Cheltenham were rewarded for their endeavour when Russell Penn thumped in a left-foot shot after 51 minutes and the hosts were briefly on top before Everton polished them off with further goals from Seamus Coleman and Fellaini.
In-form Everton will face Championship side Bolton Wanderers or Premier League Sunderland in the fourth round. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18