LONDON Jan 9 Goals from Michu and Danny Graham gave Swansea City a 2-0 win at Chelsea in their Capital One (League) Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Michu netted his 16th goal of the season to put Swansea ahead against the run of play in the 39th minute and Graham added a second in the 90th.

Chelsea signing Demba Ba came on for his home debut as a second-half substitute and had a penalty appeal turned down and a goal disallowed for offside late on.

The second leg is at Swansea on Jan. 23. (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by John Mehaffey)