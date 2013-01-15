LONDON Jan 15 Premier League Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship (second division) side Bolton Wanderers on a busy night of third round replays on Tuesday.

Premier League bottom club Queens Park Rangers secured a last-gasp 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion after Jay Bothroyd's late header.

Bolton squandered a 2-0 lead in the initial tie at home but there was no escape for Sunderland this time as Marvin Sordell scored twice after the break to earn his side a 2-0 victory at the Stadium of Light.

Bolton's reward is a home clash with Everton while fellow Championship side Leeds United can also look forward to hosting top flight opposition after El-Hadji Diouf sealed a 2-1 victory at Birmingham City to set up a clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League strugglers Wigan Athletic fielded a shadow squad at third tier Bournemouth but avoided a shock as Mauro Boselli's goal sealed a 1-0 win on the south coast.

Third tier Brentford secured a money-spinning west London Cup derby against holders Chelsea after beating Southend United 2-1 while MK Dons knocked out Sheffield Wednesday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)