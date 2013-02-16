LONDON Feb 16 Millwall produced a clinical display to beat Luton Town 3-0 in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, ending the Hatters' hopes of becoming the first minor league side for 99 years to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Goals from James Henry and Rob Hulse put Championship (second tier) Millwall in charge before halftime and Dany N'Guessan rounded things off with a tap-in late on.

It was an anti-climax for Luton, who play one level below the Football League, after they had beaten Premier League Norwich City away in the previous round.

Later on Saturday Arsenal host Blackburn Rovers, MK Dons face Barnsley and Oldham Athletic will try to repeat their fourth round heroics against Liverpool by knocking out Everton.

Manchester City face Leeds United on Sunday when holders Chelsea play their fourth round replay against Brentford. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)