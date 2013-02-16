* Below-strength Arsenal lose 1-0 at home to Blackburn

* Millwall beat minor league Luton 3-0 to reach quarters

* Fellow second-tier side Barnsley win 3-1 at MK Dons (Adds detail)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Feb 16 Arsenal were booed off after a second humiliation in two months against lower league opponents when visitors Blackburn Rovers beat them 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round with a late Colin Kazim-Richards goal on Saturday.

Manager Arsene Wenger's gamble of leaving out a batch of first-team regulars against the Championship (second tier) side backfired as Kazim-Richards struck a 72nd minute winner to send Rovers into the quarter-finals.

Tomas Rosicky came closest to scoring for Arsenal with a thumping shot against the bar and Rovers had to survive some furious pressure as the hosts belatedly showed some urgency, but it was too little too late.

With the daunting prospect of Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League to come at home next week, Arsenal are facing an eighth successive season without a trophy.

They were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by fourth tier Bradford City in December, although the defeat by Blackburn was Arsenal's first in the FA Cup against a lower division side since Wenger took charge in 1996.

Earlier, Luton Town's hopes of becoming the first minor league club to reach the quarter-finals for 99 years ended in a 3-0 home defeat by Championship side Millwall.

Barnsley, also of the Championship, clinched a place in the last eight with a 3-1 victory at MK Dons.

Later on Saturday, Oldham Athletic will try to repeat their fourth round heroics against Liverpool by knocking out visitors Everton while on Sunday Manchester City welcome Leeds United and holders Chelsea play a fourth round replay at home to Brentford.

SEVEN CHANGES

Wenger made seven changes to the side that beat Sunderland in the Premier League last week, leaving the likes of Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Santi Cazorla on the bench.

Ironically, it was just after that trio had been introduced to try and inject some firepower to a powder-puff display with 20 minutes left that Rovers scored from a rare foray forward.

A long punt found Martin Olsson in space and when his fierce shot was only parried by Wojciech Szczesny, Kazim-Richards was on hand to scuff a volley into the ground and in off the post.

With disgruntled Arsenal fans already heading for the exits, one shouting "You disrespect the Cup Wenger", the Gunners bombarded Rovers' goal but the visitors stood firm.

Arsenal can hardly count themselves unlucky.

There was a lack of urgency about their first-half display which produced hardly anything to stir the crowd.

Blackburn, relegated from the Premier League last season, had one early chance when Marcus Olsson shot across goal but it was mainly Arsenal possession without any cutting edge.

Rovers' Jake Kean made one flying save to keep out a header from Abou Diaby and Gervinho wasted a great opportunity just before halftime, pulling his shot wide after being sent clear by Rosicky, as Arsenal failed to make the most of their chances. (Editing by Ken Ferris and John Mehaffey)