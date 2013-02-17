Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON Feb 17 Frank Lampard scored his 199th goal for Chelsea as the FA Cup holders overcame spirited resistance from Brentford before crushing the third-tier side 4-0 in their fourth round replay at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Second-half goals from Juan Mata, Oscar, Lampard and John Terry secured Chelsea a fifth round tie at Championship (second division) Middlesbrough on Feb. 27.
Chelsea twice had to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw in their first encounter at Griffin Park and were again sluggish in the first half against their fellow Londoners.
Mata finally broke Brentford's resistance on 54 minutes when he latched on to Demba Ba's flick from a long Petr Cech clearance and drilled in a left-foot shot from 20 metres.
Oscar doubled the lead 14 minutes later from Branislav Ivanovic's cutback, scoring with a deft flick, and Lampard quickly added a third on the volley from Mata's cross. Terry headed in at the far post to make it 4-0 on 81 minutes.
In fifth round ties later on Sunday, Manchester City host Championship Leeds United in a 1400 GMT kickoff while second tier Huddersfield entertain Wigan Athletic at 1555. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.