LONDON Feb 24 Premier League Swansea City clinically crushed fourth tier Bradford City 5-0 to win the English League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and mark their centennial season with their first major honour.

Two goals from Nathan Dyer, one from Michu and a penalty and a late strike from Jonathan de Guzman ended Bradford's fairytale cup adventure in which they became the first fourth-tier team to reach an English final for more than half a century.

Bradford's goalkeeper Matt Duke was sent off early in the second half for a trip on De Guzman before the Dutchman netted the spot kick.

Bradford, whose huge contingent of flag-waving fans made a memorable impression at Wembley, never seriously threatened to score in the one-sided final. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)