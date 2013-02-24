UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal end Lincoln's Cup adventure with 5-0 romp
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
LONDON Feb 24 Premier League Swansea City clinically crushed fourth tier Bradford City 5-0 to win the English League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and mark their centennial season with their first major honour.
Two goals from Nathan Dyer, one from Michu and a penalty and a late strike from Jonathan de Guzman ended Bradford's fairytale cup adventure in which they became the first fourth-tier team to reach an English final for more than half a century.
Bradford's goalkeeper Matt Duke was sent off early in the second half for a trip on De Guzman before the Dutchman netted the spot kick.
Bradford, whose huge contingent of flag-waving fans made a memorable impression at Wembley, never seriously threatened to score in the one-sided final. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
March 11 Hull City had been holding out desperately for one New Year hero to lead their fight for Premier League salvation, but now it transpires they may have stumbled across two in the shape of an unlikely manager and a misfit striker.
LONDON, March 11 Lincoln City's fairytale FA Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage as Arsenal put aside their own problems to crush the fifth-tier side 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.