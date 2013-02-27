LONDON Feb 27 Second-half goals from Ramires and Victor Moses secured FA Cup holders Chelsea a 2-0 fifth round win at second tier Middlesbrough on Wednesday and set up a mouthwatering quarter-final away at Manchester United.

Chelsea, taken to a replay by third tier Brentford in the previous round, improved after a scrappy first half but got a stroke of luck on 51 minutes when Brazilian Ramires let fly from 20 metres and his well-struck shot took a large deflection.

The Premier League side made the game safe 17 minutes from time after fine work from substitute Eden Hazard.

The Belgian exploited a tiring Middlesbrough defence with a strong run down the left, played a one-two with Oscar before squaring for Moses to double the lead. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)