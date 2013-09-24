LONDON, Sept 24 Stevan Jovetic and Jesus Navas scored their first goals for Manchester City who avenged a shock FA Cup final defeat by Wigan Athletic with a 5-0 victory over the Championship side in the English League Cup third round on Tuesday.

Montenegro striker Jovetic, signed for 25 million pounds from Fiorentina in the close season, scored twice on a night when fellow Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also eased into the next round of the competition.

Fernando Torres was given a start for Chelsea and scored his side's first goal in a 2-0 win at League One (third tier) Swindon Town while Jermain Defoe, another player often forced to watch from the bench, made the most of his outing at Aston Villa with a brace as Spurs sauntered to a 4-0 victory.

City's 1-0 defeat by Wigan at Wembley in May led to manager Roberto Mancini being shown the door with Manuel Pellegrini taking his place at the Etihad Stadium.

Wigan, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, also have a new man in charge in Owen Coyle but never threatened a repeat of their FA Cup heroics.

Edin Dzeko put City ahead after 33 minutes and Jovetic made it 2-0 on the hour. Yaya Toure curled in a free kick for City's third before Jovetic, who will be hoping to put a dent in England's World Cup hopes next month, headed his second.

Spain winger Navas wrapped up an easy night for City.

Everton, the only unbeaten team in the Premier League, squandered a lead at Fulham for whom Darren Bent clinched a 2-1 win.

West Ham United beat Cardiff City 3-2 with a late winner coming from Ricardo Vaz Te after Cardiff had battled back from 2-0 down.

Sunderland, who sacked manager Paolo di Canio on Saturday after a woeful start to the season, earned some respite with a 2-0 win against third tier Peterborough 2-0.

Hull City and Southampton continued the march of the Premier League sides. Hull beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 and Saints overcame Bristol City 2-0..

Former winners Nottingham Forest went down 2-1 at fellow Championship side Burnley while Leicester City, another side to win the competition, beat Derby County by the same score. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)