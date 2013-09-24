* Manchester City thrash Wigan 5-0 in third round tie

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Sept 24 Stevan Jovetic and Jesus Navas scored their first goals for Manchester City who avenged last season's shock FA Cup final defeat by Wigan Athletic with a 5-0 victory in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

Montenegro striker Jovetic, signed for 25 million pounds ($39.96 million) from Fiorentina in the close season, scored twice on a night when fellow Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also eased into the next round.

Fernando Torres started for Chelsea and scored their first goal in a 2-0 win at League One (third tier) Swindon Town while Jermain Defoe, who is also often left on the bench, made the most of his outing at Aston Villa with a brace in a 4-0 victory.

Everton, the only unbeaten team in the Premier League, squandered a lead at Fulham for whom Darren Bent clinched a 2-1 win. In another all top-flight tie West Ham United beat Cardiff City 3-2 at Upton Park with a late winner from Ricardo Vaz Te after the visitors had battled back from 2-0 down.

Manchester City's 1-0 defeat by Wigan at Wembley in May led to manager Roberto Mancini being shown the door and Chilean Manuel Pellegrini taking his place at the Etihad Stadium.

Wigan, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, also have a new man in charge in Owen Coyle but never threatened a repeat of their FA Cup heroics.

Edin Dzeko put City ahead after 33 minutes and Jovetic scored from close range to make it 2-0 on the hour.

Yaya Toure curled in a free kick for City's third before Jovetic, who will be hoping to put a dent in England's World Cup hopes next month, headed his second.

Spain winger Navas then wrapped up an easy win for City who made 10 changes to the side that thrashed champions Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend.

"We can change names but, for me, it was important to see today the same team we saw on Sunday - the same philosophy, the same intensity and, of course, scoring 12 goals in a week is very important," Pellegrini said.

WHOLESALE CHANGES

Chelsea's Jose Mourinho also made wholesale changes to his side with Juan Mata, David Luiz and Torres, none of whom were in the squad for the win against Fulham on Saturday, coming in.

Torres pounced in the 29th minute when Mata's shot was turned into his path by Swindon goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The Spain striker then played an astute pass to Brazilian midfielder Ramires whose silky finish gave Chelsea some breathing space.

Tottenham, who host Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League, warmed up with a convincing display at Villa as they registered an eighth win in nine matches in all competitions.

Defoe headed Spurs in front from Lewis Holtby's clever lobbed pass and their Brazil midfielder Paulinho hooked in a second from Holtby's corner shortly after the interval.

Belgium winger Nacer Chadli got his first Tottenham goal before Defoe completed the rout from Holtby's assist late on.

Sunderland earned some respite in their first match since Sunday's sacking of their controversial Italian manager Paolo di Canio, winning 2-0 at home to third tier Peterborough.

Norwich City needed a stoppage-time equaliser at second tier Watford before winning 3-2 in extra time while Hull City and Southampton completed the march of the Premier League sides with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield and 2-0 victory against Bristol City respectively.

Former League Cup winners Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 at fellow Championship (second division) side Burnley while Leicester City, another side to have won the competition, beat Derby County by the same score.

($1 = 0.6256 British pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer and Ken Ferris)