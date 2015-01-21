(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON Jan 21 Tottenham Hotspur needed a 73rd-minute penalty from Andros Townsend to end the dogged resistance of third tier Sheffield United and secure a 1-0 advantage in their League Cup semi-final first leg at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

It had looked like being a frustrating evening for the Premier League side and four times winners, whose laboured efforts to break down their lower league opponents came to nothing for most of the encounter.

Yet a blatant handball from Jay McEveley gave the hosts the chance to finally break the deadlock and Townsend walloped home from the spot to give them a lead heading into next week's second leg at Bramall Lane.

The winners face either Liverpool or Chelsea, who drew 1-1 on Tuesday, in the final at Wembley.

The third tier side have become cup specialists under manager Nigel Clough, having lost only two of their previous 19 knockout games and beating five Premier League sides in the last 12 months.

While the kickoff was delayed 15 minutes after the visitors' bus got stuck in traffic, there was nothing tardy about their start to the game.

They looked to give as good as they got in the opening exchanges, although the first real chance fell to Spurs, with defender Eric Dier having a header well parried by visiting keeper Mark Howard.

Spurs, bidding to reach their first final for six years, enjoyed the lion's share of possession but struggled to break down a plucky United rearguard.

Emmanuel Adebayor, making his first start since November, blasted over 10 minutes before halftime, typifying a sloppy first 45 minutes from the hosts.

As the frustration levels increased inside White Hart Lane, so did the visitors' resilience, as Tottenham laboured for little attacking reward.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino replaced the ineffective Adebayor with Roberto Soldado midway through the second half and the Spaniard had a hand in the breakthrough moment.

He controlled a crossfield pass into the box and McEveley's trailing arm fumbled at the bouncing ball in front of referee Neil Swarbick who had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

While the defeat was disappointing to Clough, he said it was far from a lost cause.

"We are in it, you heard the noise 4,000 fans were making and when 25,000 are in our place next week, it is going to be special. We are going to give it everything we can," he said on Sky Sports. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)