CAMBRIDGE, England Jan 23 Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at fourth tier Cambridge United in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday after another embarrassing outing against lower league opposition.

Cambridge, promoted from the minor leagues into the professional pyramid last season, gave the Manchester millionaires a lesson in terms of desire and defensive organisation.

The home side even had the best opportunity in the first half when Josh Coulson headed over from close range as the visitors, with Wayne Rooney rested, were reduced to half chances.

Louis van Gaal's side, dumped out of the Capital One (League) Cup 4-0 in the second round by third tier Milton Keynes Dons in August, improved after the break with Radamel Falcao going close but they had to settle for an Old Trafford replay. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)