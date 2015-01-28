LONDON Jan 28 Tottenham Hotspur reached the League Cup final after suppressing a late uprising from third tier Sheffield United as Christian Eriksen struck twice to seal a 3-2 aggregate win on Wednesday.

Tottenham, who will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on March 1, appeared to be cruising when they took a first-half lead through Eriksen's stunning free kick which took their aggregate advantage to 2-0.

Sheffield United teenager Che Adams came off the bench, however, to turn the tie on its head with two goals in two minutes to give his team a 2-1 lead and level the scores over two legs.

Eriksen ensured four-times winners Spurs avoided playing extra time when he found space on the edge of the lower league side's box with two minutes remaining and calmly slotted home. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)