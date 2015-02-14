LONDON Feb 14 A resurgent Brown Ideye scored twice as West Bromwich Albion progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with an emphatic 4-0 victory against West Ham United at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Ideye applied a simple finish to give West Brom a 20th-minute lead and James Morrison added a second before the break with a stunning long-range strike.

Ideye headed his second, and fourth in his last three matches, in the 57th minute and Saido Berahino completed the rout after West Ham substitute Morgan Amalfitano had been dismissed for a poor challenge and aggressive shove to the face of Chris Brunt.

Later on Saturday Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace, Stoke City visit Blackburn Rovers and Derby County host Reading in an all Championship (second tier) tie.

