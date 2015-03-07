LONDON, March 7 FA Cup giant-killers Bradford City and Championship Reading played out a full-blooded 0-0 draw in the quarter-final on Saturday to force a replay with a Wembley semi-final at stake.

Third tier Bradford, who knocked out Premier League Chelsea and Sunderland in a remarkable run to the quarter-finals, dominated for much of the second half but were unable to break Reading's resolute defence.

Despite living a charmed life for much of the game, second tier Reading could have won it in the closing minutes when Oliver Norwood's looping free kick hit the post and caused havoc in the Bradford area.

Aston Villa host Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion later on Saturday, Liverpool entertain Championship Blackburn Rovers on Sunday and holders Arsenal visit Manchester United on Monday.

