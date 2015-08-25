LONDON Aug 25 Premier League newcomers Watford suffered a League Cup upset in a 1-0 loss at Preston North End while five-times champions Aston Villa overcame plucky Notts County 5-3 after extra time to reach the third round on Tuesday.

Marnick Vermijl's eighth minute strike gave Championship side Preston victory over Watford at Deepdale with the defender on-loan from Sheffield Wednesday netting from close range.

Scott Sinclair struck a hat-trick for Villa, who had to level three times against their fourth-tier opponents, and Jermain Defoe also got a treble to help Sunderland chalk up a 6-3 win over Exeter City at The Stadium of Light.

Leicester City and Newcastle United were also among the goals with 4-1 wins away to third-tier Bury and at home to Northampton Town respectively, while Bournemouth thrashed another bottom division team Hartlepool 4-0 away.

Top-flight Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace were also taken to extra time before prevailing in their second-round clashes with lower league opponents.

Stoke won 8-7 on penalties at fourth-tier Luton Town after the game finished 1-1 in 120 minutes and West Brom prevailed 5-3 over third-tier Port Vale in a shootout following a 0-0 draw.

Palace eventually triumphed 4-1 after an extra 30 minutes having been held 1-1 at home by third-tier Shrewsbury Town.

The other two Premier League sides in action on Tuesday went through with Swansea City beating bottom division York City 3-0 while Norwich City edged second-tier Rotherham United 2-1 away.

Third-tier Barnsley host Everton on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ken Ferris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)